Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Short Interest Update

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 227.8% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,533,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 383,003 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ross Acquisition Corp II from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

ROSS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

