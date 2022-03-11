Royal Bank of Canada Acquires New Holdings in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 239,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bright Health Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bright Health Group by 444.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

NYSE:BHG opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Bright Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.68.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.