Royal Bank of Canada Boosts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $118.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.63.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.77. The firm has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in General Electric by 21.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,375,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 593,686 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 103,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 20.7% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 131,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

