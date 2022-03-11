Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth about $3,489,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 255.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 75,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 54,123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 137.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $112.70 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.18.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

CPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

