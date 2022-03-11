Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 132.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,704 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,534,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $9,933,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,005,754 shares of company stock worth $20,297,330. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.87.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. On average, research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

