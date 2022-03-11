Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 348,862 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of TechnipFMC worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $123,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 91.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.50 and a beta of 1.95. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

