Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.19 Million Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,008 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of NorthWestern worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter worth $201,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth $214,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,130 shares of company stock valued at $642,161 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NorthWestern Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.