Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $14.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 15.08.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 5.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 5.09 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of 10.84.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

