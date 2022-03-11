Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target to C$8.00

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shawcor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Get Shawcor alerts:

SAWLF traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. 54,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,818. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. Shawcor has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $6.15.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.