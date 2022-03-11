Royal Bank of Canada Lowers VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target to $65.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get VSE alerts:

VSEC opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $575.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 1.53. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in VSE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VSE by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VSE by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile (Get Rating)

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.