Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stake Trimmed by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $71,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,565 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 153,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RY. CIBC decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.75.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $108.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day moving average of $106.33. The firm has a market cap of $153.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $91.14 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

