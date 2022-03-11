Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 4,798 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of American States Water worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in American States Water by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AWR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWR opened at $84.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.88. American States Water has a 52-week low of $70.93 and a 52-week high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.26%.

About American States Water (Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.