Royal Bank of Canada Purchases New Stake in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,920,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $2,047,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $2,006,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTEU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Artemis Strategic Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06.

