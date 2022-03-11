Royal Bank of Canada Raises Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Price Target to C$12.00

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Medical Facilities stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $8.68. 20,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,520. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $8.72.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

