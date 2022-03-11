Royal Bank of Canada Raises Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Price Target to C$12.00

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

TSE:DR traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.43. 114,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.35. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of C$6.66 and a 1 year high of C$11.80. The company has a market cap of C$355.54 million and a PE ratio of 126.85.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.