Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LAND. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 765 ($10.02) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.14) to GBX 900 ($11.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 818.75 ($10.73).

LON LAND opened at GBX 738 ($9.67) on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 644.20 ($8.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 822.40 ($10.78). The stock has a market cap of £5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 778.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 741.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.81), for a total value of £321,987.61 ($421,891.52). Also, insider Manjiry Tamhane bought 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £35,470.89 ($46,476.53).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

