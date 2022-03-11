Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.55) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.55) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 585 ($7.67) to GBX 630 ($8.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 618 ($8.10) to GBX 650 ($8.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 532.86 ($6.98).

Get British Land alerts:

BLND stock opened at GBX 494.60 ($6.48) on Friday. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 441.70 ($5.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 563.80 ($7.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 533.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 520.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.45.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.