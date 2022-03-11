Royal Bank of Canada Sells 164,277 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,277 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

ACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Shares of ACI opened at $34.58 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.