Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,715 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Boise Cascade worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $75.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average is $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $85.06.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.67%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

