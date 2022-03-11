Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,166 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 8.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CUZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

