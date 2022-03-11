Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 139,796 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,729,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,796 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up approximately 0.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.26% of CSX worth $215,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 68,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 24,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CSX by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,174,263. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

