Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 390,815 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 197.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,815 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Intuitive Surgical worth $211,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $277.73. 59,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,404. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.34. The firm has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.21 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

