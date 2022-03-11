Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 56,005 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,005 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.44% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $146,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,269. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $194.91.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 12.51%.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057 in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

