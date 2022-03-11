Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 16,867 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.4% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $351,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 351.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $485.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,910. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $349.87 and a one year high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $475.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

