Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $91,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 107,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 274 shares of company stock worth $169,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $585.32. The stock had a trading volume of 63,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $590.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.44. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $239.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.