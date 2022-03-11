Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 36,476 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Home Depot worth $223,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.00. The company had a trading volume of 97,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,015. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.76 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $333.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

