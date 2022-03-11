Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,750 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of MercadoLibre worth $149,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4,905.8% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $19.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $912.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,249. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,077.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,379.92. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 541.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,757.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

