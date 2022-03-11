Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.73 Billion Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,137,241 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 253,586 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Microsoft worth $1,727,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 143,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $110,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,344 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,962,691. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $229.35 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

