Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $113.11 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,717 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,311 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $113,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Netflix by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Netflix by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after buying an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Netflix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Netflix by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $11.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $345.38. 159,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,281,427. The company has a market cap of $153.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $435.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.67 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.