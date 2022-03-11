Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $161.23 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,570,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 330,805 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Progressive worth $161,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,622,000 after purchasing an additional 569,211 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,982,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.98. The stock had a trading volume of 79,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,073. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.11.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.05%.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,831 shares of company stock worth $7,542,869 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

