Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $350.37 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 31,219 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.4% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $350,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.08. 1,092,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,385,508. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.21. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.11 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

