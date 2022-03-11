Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $498.91 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.0% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $498,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMO traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $534.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,780. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $576.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $434.63 and a one year high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

