Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $81.75 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of BlackRock worth $81,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK traded down $4.63 on Friday, hitting $692.57. 14,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,815. The business has a 50-day moving average of $797.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $871.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $948.25.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

