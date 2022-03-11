Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $88.83 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,238 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $88,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Accenture by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after purchasing an additional 670,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Accenture by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,205,000 after acquiring an additional 563,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.47.

ACN stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.89. The stock had a trading volume of 85,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,361. Accenture plc has a one year low of $260.00 and a one year high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.07. The company has a market capitalization of $198.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

