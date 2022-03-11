Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Eli Lilly and worth $225,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

LLY traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.45. 76,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,248 shares of company stock worth $117,785,244 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

