Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 12,825 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 0.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Intuit worth $237,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 62.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $181,491,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,413,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $5,832,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU stock traded down $6.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $445.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,479. The company’s fifty day moving average is $529.19 and its 200-day moving average is $575.88. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.62.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

