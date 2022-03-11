Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 12,825 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 0.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Intuit worth $237,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 62.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $181,491,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,413,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $5,832,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU stock traded down $6.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $445.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,479. The company’s fifty day moving average is $529.19 and its 200-day moving average is $575.88. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.62.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.