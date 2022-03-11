Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 224,180 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,466,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.24% of Steel Dynamics worth $153,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,789,000 after buying an additional 67,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,579,000 after buying an additional 310,252 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 325.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 216,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLD stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.37. 88,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,190. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average is $63.08. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

