Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.2% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $291,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 420.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,894 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total transaction of $167,803,771.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,576,236 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $43.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $794.45. 1,225,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,361,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $932.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $928.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

