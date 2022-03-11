Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,233 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of ANSYS worth $125,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 5.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 510,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $6.26 on Friday, reaching $297.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,542. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.09.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

