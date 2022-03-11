Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 671,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,640 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of HCA Healthcare worth $172,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 467.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,042,000 after acquiring an additional 879,114 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after acquiring an additional 723,733 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,142,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,504,000 after buying an additional 581,603 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 415.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 358,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after buying an additional 289,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,060.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,228,000 after buying an additional 204,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

NYSE HCA traded up $3.99 on Friday, hitting $271.09. 21,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,537. The company has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.91 and a 52-week high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.