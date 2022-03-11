Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 208,926 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $81,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 247.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 478,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $117,500,000 after buying an additional 340,901 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.2% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 376,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $91,868,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.59. 144,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,968,508. The company has a market cap of $196.60 billion, a PE ratio of 134.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.69.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total value of $687,100.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,698 shares of company stock valued at $40,792,230. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

