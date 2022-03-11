Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 14,087 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,087 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $97,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.55. 360,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,050,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.15 billion, a PE ratio of 79.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.06. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $199.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.32.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.