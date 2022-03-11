Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 20,502 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,502 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of Stryker worth $203,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 19,425.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,673,000 after purchasing an additional 94,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.54. The company had a trading volume of 23,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

