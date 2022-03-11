Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 859 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $71,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Argus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $6.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.67. 251,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,881. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $211.42 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

