Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45,494 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Northrop Grumman worth $119,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

Shares of NOC traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $443.58. 18,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,939. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $297.28 and a twelve month high of $490.82. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

