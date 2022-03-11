Rui Feng Sells 10,000 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX – Get Rating) Director Rui Feng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total value of C$49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,477,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$51,339,260.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Rui Feng sold 15,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$78,150.00.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.50.

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

