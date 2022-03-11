RxSight Inc to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:RXST)

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RxSight in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for RxSight’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $13.49 on Friday. RxSight has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 20.31, a quick ratio of 19.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RxSight by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 45,747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in RxSight by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in RxSight by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in RxSight in the fourth quarter worth $1,848,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in RxSight by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 17,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

