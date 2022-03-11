Ryan B. Bell Sells 6,662 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ECPG traded down $2.73 on Friday, reaching $62.04. 396,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.34. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $72.67.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

