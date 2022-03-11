Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Short Interest Update

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 213.9% from the February 13th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after buying an additional 1,193,272 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,290,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,050,000 after buying an additional 125,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,155,000 after buying an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after buying an additional 67,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

R stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.61. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on R. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

