Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.34 and last traded at $32.34. 185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87.

Get Ryman Healthcare alerts:

Ryman Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYHTY)

Ryman Healthcare Ltd. engages in the development and management of integrated retirement villages for the elderly. The firm offers serviced apartments, resthomes, hospitals, and provides dementia and short-term care. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand and Australia. The company was founded by John William Dudley Ryder and Kevin James Hickman in 1984 and is headquartered in Christchurch, New Zealand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.